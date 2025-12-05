December 5, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 23.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.49%. Currently, ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In TQQQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of TQQQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $22,761.66 today based on a price of $55.50 for TQQQ at the time of writing.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

