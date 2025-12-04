If You Invested $1000 In AeroVironment Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.02%. Currently, AeroVironment has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In AVAV: If an investor had bought $1000 of AVAV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,150.83 today based on a price of $289.00 for AVAV at the time of writing.

AeroVironment's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

