$1000 Invested In CBRE Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.32%. Currently, CBRE Group has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In CBRE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CBRE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,436.18 today based on a price of $161.47 for CBRE at the time of writing.

CBRE Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

