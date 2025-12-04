December 4, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Modine Manufacturing 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.68%. Currently, Modine Manufacturing has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In MOD: If an investor had bought $1000 of MOD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,108.09 today based on a price of $159.91 for MOD at the time of writing.

Modine Manufacturing's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

