Here's How Much $100 Invested In Entegris 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.54%. Currently, Entegris has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion.

Buying $100 In ENTG: If an investor had bought $100 of ENTG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $874.40 today based on a price of $88.14 for ENTG at the time of writing.

Entegris's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.