If You Invested $1000 In Vulcan Materials Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.6%. Currently, Vulcan Materials has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In VMC: If an investor had bought $1000 of VMC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,893.23 today based on a price of $292.59 for VMC at the time of writing.

Vulcan Materials's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.