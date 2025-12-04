$1000 Invested In Fabrinet 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.27%. Currently, Fabrinet has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In FN: If an investor had bought $1000 of FN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,497.69 today based on a price of $464.52 for FN at the time of writing.

Fabrinet's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.