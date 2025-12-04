Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Pure Storage Stock In The Last 5 Years

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.56%. Currently, Pure Storage has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion.

Buying $100 In PSTG: If an investor had bought $100 of PSTG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $326.65 today based on a price of $69.67 for PSTG at the time of writing.

Pure Storage's Performance Over Last 5 Years

