If You Invested $100 In Carpenter Technology Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.27%. Currently, Carpenter Technology has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion.

Buying $100 In CRS: If an investor had bought $100 of CRS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $954.07 today based on a price of $310.45 for CRS at the time of writing.

Carpenter Technology's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.