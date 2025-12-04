$1000 Invested In Intuitive Surgical 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.97%. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In ISRG: If an investor had bought $1000 of ISRG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $19,631.23 today based on a price of $568.22 for ISRG at the time of writing.

Intuitive Surgical's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.