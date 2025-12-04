Insider Move: Alan Kirshenbaum Invests $500K In Blue Owl Capital Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Alan Kirshenbaum, Chief Financial Officer at Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL), made a notable insider purchase on December 3,.

What Happened: Kirshenbaum's recent purchase of 33,670 shares of Blue Owl Capital, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $500,807.

Blue Owl Capital shares are trading up 2.87% at $16.11 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, $295.6 billion in total managed assets, including $183.8 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2025. The company has three core business segments: global private equity, (with $68.8 billion in total AUM and $40.2 billion in fee-earning AUM), private credit ($152.1 billion/$97.3 billion), and real estate/real assets ($74.7 billion/$46.3 billion). The firm primarily serves institutional investors (68% of AUM) and high-net-worth individuals (32%). The firm operates through more than 20 offices in the Americas, and the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions.

Blue Owl Capital: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Blue Owl Capital's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.15% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 53.11% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Blue Owl Capital's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.01.

Debt Management: Blue Owl Capital's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.65. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Blue Owl Capital's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 195.75 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.67 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Blue Owl Capital's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.0 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Blue Owl Capital's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.