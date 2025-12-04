Insider Unloading: Patrick Dumont Sells $15.91M Worth Of Las Vegas Sands Shares

Patrick Dumont, President & COO at Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), disclosed an insider sell on December 4, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Dumont's recent move involves selling 227,657 shares of Las Vegas Sands. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $15,909,705.

Las Vegas Sands shares are trading down 1.82% at $65.67 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

All You Need to Know About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Las Vegas Sands's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Las Vegas Sands showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.2% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 49.8% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Las Vegas Sands's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.61.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, Las Vegas Sands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 30.13 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Las Vegas Sands's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.84 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Las Vegas Sands's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 13.17, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

