Chairman & CEO Of Las Vegas Sands Sold $7.02M In Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on December 4, by Robert Goldstein, Chairman & CEO at Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Goldstein's recent move involves selling 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $7,017,000.

During Thursday's morning session, Las Vegas Sands shares down by 0.09%, currently priced at $66.82.

All You Need to Know About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Breaking Down Las Vegas Sands's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 49.8% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Las Vegas Sands's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.61.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.04, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 30.13 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.84 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.17, Las Vegas Sands demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Las Vegas Sands's Insider Trades.

