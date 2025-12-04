Marc Vandiepenbeeck At Johnson Controls Intl Exercises Options Worth $0

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on December 3, by Marc Vandiepenbeeck, EVP and CFO at Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Vandiepenbeeck, EVP and CFO at Johnson Controls Intl, exercised stock options for 0 shares of JCI, resulting in a transaction value of $0.

During Thursday's morning session, Johnson Controls Intl shares up by 0.26%, currently priced at $114.52. Considering the current price, Vandiepenbeeck's 0 shares have a total value of $0.

Discovering Johnson Controls Intl: A Closer Look

Johnson Controls International PLC is engaged in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning and retrofitting building products and systems, including commercial HVAC equipment, industrial refrigeration systems, controls, security systems, fire-detection systems and fire-suppression solutions. It sells and installs its commercial HVAC equipment and systems, control systems, security systems, fire-detection and fire suppression systems, equipment and services through its extensive direct channel. The company's geographical segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sales of its Products & Systems in the Americas.

Johnson Controls Intl: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Johnson Controls Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.1% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 36.49% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.68, Johnson Controls Intl showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 43.43 , Johnson Controls Intl's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.17 , Johnson Controls Intl's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 25.91 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

