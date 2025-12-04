Inquiry Into Microsoft's Competitor Dynamics In Software Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 33.98 9.78 12.14 7.85% $48.06 $53.63 18.43% Oracle Corp 48.09 24.52 10.14 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 100.71 15.29 13.77 4.52% $0.89 $2.63 21.81% Palo Alto Networks Inc 122.55 15.58 14.37 4.05% $0.5 $1.84 15.66% Fortinet Inc 34.06 83.72 9.74 33.9% $0.64 $1.39 14.38% Gen Digital Inc 29.88 6.82 3.79 5.56% $0.5 $0.95 25.26% UiPath Inc 35.38 4.10 5.23 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Monday.Com Ltd 124.10 6.21 6.95 1.06% $0.0 $0.28 26.24% Dolby Laboratories Inc 25.30 2.41 4.79 1.89% $0.06 $0.27 0.73% CommVault Systems Inc 70.43 25.97 5.12 5.12% $0.02 $0.22 18.39% Qualys Inc 28.91 10.10 8.38 9.7% $0.06 $0.14 10.41% Teradata Corp 25.04 12.89 1.78 20.25% $0.09 $0.25 -5.45% Average 58.59 18.87 7.64 9.02% $0.81 $1.66 14.0%

After examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.98 is 0.58x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.78 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.52x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.14 , which is 1.59x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.85% is 1.17% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $48.06 Billion is 59.33x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $53.63 Billion , which indicates 32.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 18.43%, which surpasses the industry average of 14.0%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft shows strong performance, indicating efficient operations and profitability. The high revenue growth further supports Microsoft's competitive position in the industry.

