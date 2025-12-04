In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 44.45 36.71 23.59 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Broadcom Inc 97.59 24.53 30.72 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.64 9.64 13.26 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 113.93 5.83 11.09 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 30.85 4.86 7.05 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Intel Corp 729.33 1.96 3.61 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Qualcomm Inc 34.94 8.84 4.37 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Texas Instruments Inc 33.26 9.98 9.68 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% ARM Holdings PLC 178.45 19.94 33.63 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Analog Devices Inc 61.02 4.03 12.54 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% Marvell Technology Inc 35.28 6.15 11.17 13.84% $0.62 $1.01 3.41% NXP Semiconductors NV 28.13 5.70 4.81 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 24.58 12.86 17.33 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 31.23 3.33 1.70 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 163.09 26.57 45.39 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% First Solar Inc 19.65 3.05 5.45 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% ON Semiconductor Corp 78.29 2.91 3.86 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% STMicroelectronics NV 44.50 1.28 2.04 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% United Microelectronics Corp 14.60 1.72 2.58 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 67.06 4.57 8.69 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Rambus Inc 46.68 8.19 15.72 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 22.52 1.79 2.63 2.48% $0.25 $0.45 7.34% Average 89.79 7.99 11.78 4.17% $37.57 $32.34 29.47%

When closely examining NVIDIA, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 44.45 is 0.5x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 36.71 which exceeds the industry average by 4.59x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 23.59 , which is 2.0x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 29.14% , which is 24.97% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.75 Billion , which is 1.03x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $41.85 Billion , which indicates 1.29x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 62.49%, which surpasses the industry average of 29.47%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and operational efficiency within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.