December 4, 2025

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Teledyne Technologies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.1%. Currently, Teledyne Technologies has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion.

Buying $100 In TDY: If an investor had bought $100 of TDY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,629.12 today based on a price of $504.41 for TDY at the time of writing.

Teledyne Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

