$100 Invested In S&P Global 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.13%. Currently, S&P Global has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion.

Buying $100 In SPGI: If an investor had bought $100 of SPGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $521.58 today based on a price of $499.00 for SPGI at the time of writing.

S&P Global's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

