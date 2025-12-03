Here's How Much $1000 Invested In O'Reilly Automotive 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.44%. Currently, O'Reilly Automotive has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORLY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,297.11 today based on a price of $99.00 for ORLY at the time of writing.

O'Reilly Automotive's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.