Here's How Much $100 Invested In REV Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 28.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.21%. Currently, REV Group has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion.

Buying $100 In REVG: If an investor had bought $100 of REVG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $579.23 today based on a price of $53.67 for REVG at the time of writing.

REV Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

