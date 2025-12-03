December 3, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Analog Devices 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.7%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADI: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,644.96 today based on a price of $274.82 for ADI at the time of writing.

Analog Devices's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

