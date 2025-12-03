December 3, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Monolithic Power Systems 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 18.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.52%. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In MPWR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MPWR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $53,381.41 today based on a price of $947.52 for MPWR at the time of writing.

Monolithic Power Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

