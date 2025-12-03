$1000 Invested In Royal Caribbean Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.53%. Currently, Royal Caribbean Gr has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion.

Buying $1000 In RCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of RCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,291.11 today based on a price of $268.62 for RCL at the time of writing.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

