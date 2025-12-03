Insider Selling: OLEG KHAYKIN Unloads $2.74M Of Viavi Solutions Stock

OLEG KHAYKIN, President & CEO at Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), reported an insider sell on December 2, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: KHAYKIN's decision to sell 154,646 shares of Viavi Solutions was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $2,735,877.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Viavi Solutions shares down by 0.63%, trading at $17.45.

Delving into Viavi Solutions's Background

Viavi Solutions Inc. is an international provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense, and instrumentation markets. Its operating segments include Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. Additionally, it manufactures and sells optical filters for 3D sensing products that allow facial recognition security authentication for mobile devices.

A Deep Dive into Viavi Solutions's Financials

Revenue Growth: Viavi Solutions's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 56.5% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Viavi Solutions's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -0.1.

Debt Management: Viavi Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.17. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Viavi Solutions's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 292.67 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 3.46 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Viavi Solutions's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 34.23, Viavi Solutions demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Viavi Solutions's Insider Trades.

