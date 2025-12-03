Director At Rocky Brands Sells $116K Of Stock

Robyn Hahn, Director at Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY), reported an insider sell on December 2, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Hahn sold 3,800 shares of Rocky Brands. The total transaction amounted to $116,128.

Rocky Brands's shares are actively trading at $29.92, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Wednesday's morning session.

Delving into Rocky Brands's Background

Rocky Brands Inc acts as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium-quality footwear and apparel. The company's family of brands includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and the licensed brand Michelin footwear. The company operates its business through three business segments: Wholesale, Retail and Contract Manufacturing. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Rocky Brands: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Rocky Brands's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 40.21% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.96, Rocky Brands showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Rocky Brands adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Rocky Brands's P/E ratio of 10.92 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.48 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Rocky Brands's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Rocky Brands's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 7.89, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.