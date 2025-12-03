Reliance President Trades $1.65M In Company Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on December 3, by Karla R Lewis, President at Reliance (NYSE:RS), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Lewis opted to sell 5,809 shares of Reliance, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,646,831.

During Wednesday's morning session, Reliance shares up by 0.36%, currently priced at $279.37.

Unveiling the Story Behind Reliance

Reliance Inc is a diversified metal solutions provider and metals service center company. It provides value-added metals processing services and distributes.

Breaking Down Reliance's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Reliance's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 28.25% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Reliance's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 3.61.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 20.25 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 1.07 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Reliance's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 11.57, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Reliance's Insider Trades.

