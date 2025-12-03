Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ulta Beauty 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.16%. Currently, Ulta Beauty has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion.

Buying $100 In ULTA: If an investor had bought $100 of ULTA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,588.29 today based on a price of $549.00 for ULTA at the time of writing.

Ulta Beauty's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.