$100 Invested In Casey's General Stores 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.09%. Currently, Casey's General Stores has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion.

Buying $100 In CASY: If an investor had bought $100 of CASY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,356.80 today based on a price of $566.81 for CASY at the time of writing.

Casey's General Stores's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.