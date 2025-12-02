December 2, 2025 3:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Boston Scientific Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.89%. Currently, Boston Scientific has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In BSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BSX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,904.72 today based on a price of $100.80 for BSX at the time of writing.

Boston Scientific's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

