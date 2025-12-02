December 2, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Taiwan Semiconductor Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 16.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.93%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion.

Buying $100 In TSM: If an investor had bought $100 of TSM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,260.33 today based on a price of $292.90 for TSM at the time of writing.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

