Board Member Of UFP Industries Makes $111K Sale

Michael Wooldridge, Board Member at UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI), executed a substantial insider sell on December 1, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Wooldridge's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled the sale of 1,192 shares of UFP Industries. The total transaction value is $111,368.

At Tuesday morning, UFP Industries shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $92.46.

Unveiling the Story Behind UFP Industries

UFP Industries Inc is a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, packaging and construction. Its business segments consist of UFP Retail Solutions, UFP Packaging, UFP Construction, All other and Corporate.

A Deep Dive into UFP Industries's Financials

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining UFP Industries's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 16.84% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): UFP Industries's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 1.29.

Debt Management: UFP Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 17.12 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for UFP Industries's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.83 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for UFP Industries's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 7.96, UFP Industries presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of UFP Industries's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.