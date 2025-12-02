Advanced Drainage Systems EVP Sold $232K In Company Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on December 1, Thomas J. Waun Sr.,, EVP at Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday outlined that Sr., executed a sale of 1,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems with a total value of $232,500.

Monitoring the market, Advanced Drainage Systems's shares down by 0.45% at $152.03 during Tuesday's morning.

Get to Know Advanced Drainage Systems Better

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc is the manufacturer of water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including residential, non-residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. It operates business in three distinct reportable segments: Pipe; International, and Infiltrator. It generates a greater proportion of revenue from its Pipe segment, which consists of Pipe product sales in the United States. The Infiltrator is a provider of plastic leachfield chambers and systems, septic tanks and accessories, for use in residential applications.

Financial Milestones: Advanced Drainage Systems's Journey

Revenue Growth: Advanced Drainage Systems displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 40.0% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Advanced Drainage Systems's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.01.

Debt Management: Advanced Drainage Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.75.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 26.06 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Advanced Drainage Systems's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.0 , Advanced Drainage Systems's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.89, Advanced Drainage Systems presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Advanced Drainage Systems's Insider Trades.

