Insider Unloading: John Guthrie Sells $258K Worth Of SiteOne Landscape Supply Shares

John Guthrie, EVP at SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE), executed a substantial insider sell on December 1, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Guthrie sold 1,915 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply. The total transaction amounted to $258,199.

During Tuesday's morning session, SiteOne Landscape Supply shares down by 0.94%, currently priced at $131.75.

Discovering SiteOne Landscape Supply: A Closer Look

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a supplier of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.

Understanding the Numbers: SiteOne Landscape Supply's Finances

Revenue Growth: SiteOne Landscape Supply's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 34.75% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): SiteOne Landscape Supply's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.32. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, SiteOne Landscape Supply adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: SiteOne Landscape Supply's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 43.04 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.29 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.82 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of SiteOne Landscape Supply's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.