CEO Of Medpace Hldgs Sold $34.07M In Stock

August J Troendle, CEO at Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), executed a substantial insider sell on December 1, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Troendle sold 56,482 shares of Medpace Hldgs. The total transaction amounted to $34,074,469.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Medpace Hldgs shares are trading at $588.1, showing a up of 0.02%.

Discovering Medpace Hldgs: A Closer Look

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms. It also offers ancillary services, including bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has more than 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and its operations are primarily based in the US, with additional presence in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Breaking Down Medpace Hldgs's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 29.84% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 3.95, Medpace Hldgs showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 41.07 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 7.54 , Medpace Hldgs's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.61 reflects market recognition of Medpace Hldgs's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

