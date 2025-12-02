Board Member Of BeOne Medicines Sold $895K In Stock

Corsee Corazon Sanders, Board Member at BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC), disclosed an insider sell on December 1, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Sanders opted to sell 2,627 shares of BeOne Medicines, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The transaction's total worth stands at $895,534.

During Tuesday's morning session, BeOne Medicines shares down by 1.03%, currently priced at $332.15.

Delving into BeOne Medicines's Background

Founded in 2010 in Beijing and having listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2018, BeOne is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with global sales. It focuses on oncology therapeutics and differentiates itself from other companies with a contract research organization-free, or CRO-free strategy. BeOne runs global clinical trials with its own team. As of 2024, its core drug is Brukinsa, a small molecule drug for various blood cancers that makes up more than 60% of BeOne's revenue.

BeOne Medicines: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: BeOne Medicines's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 41.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 86.09% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): BeOne Medicines's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.17. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, BeOne Medicines adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: BeOne Medicines's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 645.87 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.52 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): BeOne Medicines's EV/EBITDA ratio of 107.13 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of BeOne Medicines's Insider Trades.

