Industry Comparison: Evaluating Amazon.com Against Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.03 6.76 3.65 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 22.22 2.69 2.75 2.05% $27.26 $97.01 4.77% PDD Holdings Inc 12.14 3.04 2.97 7.79% $25.03 $61.44 8.98% MercadoLibre Inc 50.39 16.83 4 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 59.07 7.86 4.06 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% Coupang Inc 126.90 10.27 1.48 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 9.95 1.29 0.24 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% eBay Inc 18.34 7.92 3.66 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Dillard's Inc 18.54 5.20 1.62 6.55% $0.14 $0.58 -2.93% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.75 1.75 0.70 3.06% $1.55 $4.91 3.36% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.26 4.18 3.08 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% Global E Online Ltd 997.75 7.26 7.82 1.43% $0.02 $0.1 25.46% Macy's Inc 12.97 1.38 0.28 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.12 3.96 2.17 4.08% $0.79 $2.59 28.17% Kohl's Corp 13.95 0.69 0.17 0.2% $0.45 $1.53 0.82% Hour Loop Inc 72.67 10 0.54 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 98.73 5.62 2.37 4.42% $4.36 $15.44 14.11%

By thoroughly analyzing Amazon.com, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 33.03 significantly below the industry average by 0.33x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 6.76 relative to the industry average by 1.2x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.65 , which is 1.54x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% that is 1.6% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 10.44x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.93x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.4% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 14.11%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Amazon.com demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Amazon.com demonstrates strong performance compared to industry peers. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future prospects in the industry sector.

