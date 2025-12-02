December 2, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Ameriprise Finl 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.07%. Currently, Ameriprise Finl has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMP: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,312.55 today based on a price of $454.53 for AMP at the time of writing.

Ameriprise Finl's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

