Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 44.53 36.78 23.63 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Broadcom Inc 98.99 24.88 31.16 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 29.81 9.38 12.90 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 115.06 5.89 11.20 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 31.68 5 7.24 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Intel Corp 666.83 1.79 3.30 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Qualcomm Inc 33.54 8.49 4.19 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Texas Instruments Inc 30.63 9.19 8.91 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% ARM Holdings PLC 173.09 19.34 32.62 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Analog Devices Inc 58.45 3.86 12.01 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% NXP Semiconductors NV 24.66 5 4.22 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 23.82 12.47 16.80 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 30.05 3.21 1.63 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 147.53 23.02 41.06 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% First Solar Inc 20.23 3.14 5.61 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% ON Semiconductor Corp 69.08 2.57 3.41 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% STMicroelectronics NV 39.93 1.15 1.83 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% United Microelectronics Corp 13.99 1.64 2.48 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 64.66 4.41 8.38 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Rambus Inc 44.85 7.87 15.10 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 21.38 1.70 2.50 2.48% $0.25 $0.45 7.34% Average 86.91 7.7 11.33 3.72% $39.42 $33.9 30.85%

By carefully studying NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 44.53 is 0.51x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 36.78 , which is 4.78x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 23.63 , surpassing the industry average by 2.09x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 29.14% that is 25.42% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.75 Billion is 0.98x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has higher gross profit of $41.85 Billion , which indicates 1.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 62.49%, which surpasses the industry average of 30.85%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio suggests NVIDIA is undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high PB and PS ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight NVIDIA's strong profitability and growth potential, outperforming its industry peers. The low EBITDA may indicate some challenges in operational efficiency.

