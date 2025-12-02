If You Invested $1000 In IES Hldgs Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 36.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 48.99%. Currently, IES Hldgs has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In IESC: If an investor had bought $1000 of IESC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $53,189.47 today based on a price of $405.99 for IESC at the time of writing.

IES Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.