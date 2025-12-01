Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Somnigroup International Stock In The Last 10 Years

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.01%. Currently, Somnigroup International has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion.

Buying $100 In SGI: If an investor had bought $100 of SGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $475.52 today based on a price of $93.29 for SGI at the time of writing.

Somnigroup International's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.