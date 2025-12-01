December 1, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In InterDigital Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.52%. Currently, InterDigital has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion.

Buying $100 In IDCC: If an investor had bought $100 of IDCC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $989.48 today based on a price of $351.66 for IDCC at the time of writing.

InterDigital's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

