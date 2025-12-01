$100 Invested In Goldman Sachs Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.61%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $251.67 billion.

Buying $100 In GS: If an investor had bought $100 of GS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $344.36 today based on a price of $815.00 for GS at the time of writing.

Goldman Sachs Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

