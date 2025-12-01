Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Super Micro Computer 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.06%. Currently, Super Micro Computer has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In SMCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of SMCI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $30,707.12 today based on a price of $33.66 for SMCI at the time of writing.

Super Micro Computer's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

