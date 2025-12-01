Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PennyMac Financial Servs Stock In The Last 5 Years

PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.91%. Currently, PennyMac Financial Servs has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In PFSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of PFSI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,238.95 today based on a price of $134.15 for PFSI at the time of writing.

PennyMac Financial Servs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.