Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.38 55.88 10.05 39.36% $35.55 $48.34 7.94% Western Digital Corp 23 9.48 5.87 20.57% $1.48 $1.23 27.4% Pure Storage Inc 216.98 22.17 9.04 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 25.73 1.18 0.88 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% NetApp Inc 19.44 22.41 3.44 31.11% $0.47 $1.23 2.83% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.65 3.10 1.02 2.62% $0.25 $0.47 -15.49% Logitech International SA 25.62 7.95 3.61 7.99% $0.22 $0.51 6.27% Diebold Nixdorf Inc 47.79 2.09 0.66 3.73% $0.11 $0.25 1.95% Turtle Beach Corp 15.60 2.42 0.84 1.51% $0.01 $0.03 -14.74% Average 50.1 8.85 3.17 9.04% $0.47 $0.87 4.93%

By carefully studying Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 37.38 significantly below the industry average by 0.75x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 55.88 , which is 6.31x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.05 , surpassing the industry average by 3.17x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% that is 30.32% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion , which is 75.64x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.34 Billion , which indicates 55.56x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 7.94% exceeds the industry average of 4.93%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Apple against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and growth prospects.

