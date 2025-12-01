In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.67 8.42 8.85 1.39% $26.85 $42.04 26.25% Alphabet Inc 31.60 9.99 10.18 9.33% $49.74 $60.98 15.95% Reddit Inc 99.76 15.71 22.24 6.51% $0.14 $0.53 67.91% Baidu Inc 10.63 1.08 2.16 -4.16% $-12.51 $12.86 -7.1% Pinterest Inc 9.16 3.66 4.45 1.91% $0.07 $0.84 16.79% Bilibili Inc 104.74 5.23 2.75 3.24% $0.5 $2.82 5.2% CarGurus Inc 23.84 8.97 3.96 11.03% $0.06 $0.21 3.17% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 32 2.02 2.66 2.51% $0.09 $0.27 4.74% Weibo Corp 5.68 0.63 1.53 5.93% $0.12 $0.34 -4.77% Yelp Inc 12.91 2.42 1.32 5.32% $0.07 $0.34 4.36% Tripadvisor Inc 24.78 2.46 1.08 7.95% $0.1 $0.51 3.95% Ziff Davis Inc 12.77 0.72 0.95 -0.2% $0.07 $0.31 2.87% Taboola.com Ltd 51 1.29 0.70 0.57% $0.03 $0.14 14.72% Hello Group Inc 10.40 0.73 0.83 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Yalla Group Ltd 8.65 1.42 3.68 5.38% $0.03 $0.06 0.8% Average 31.28 4.02 4.18 3.86% $2.79 $5.8 9.0%

By analyzing Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 28.67 , which is 0.92x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.42 , which is 2.09x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.85 , which is 2.12x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.39% , which is 2.47% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $26.85 Billion , which is 9.62x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $42.04 Billion is 7.25x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 26.25% exceeds the industry average of 9.0%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Meta Platforms indicate that it may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. However, the low ROE suggests that the company is not generating significant returns on equity. On the other hand, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong operational performance and growth potential within the industry.

