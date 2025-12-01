In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 43.81 36.18 23.25 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Broadcom Inc 103.32 25.97 32.53 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.08 9.46 13.02 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 113.89 5.83 11.09 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 31.16 4.91 7.12 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Intel Corp 676 1.82 3.34 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Qualcomm Inc 33.55 8.49 4.19 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Texas Instruments Inc 30.65 9.20 8.92 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% ARM Holdings PLC 173.79 19.42 32.75 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Analog Devices Inc 58.19 3.84 11.96 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% NXP Semiconductors NV 24.10 4.88 4.12 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 23.81 12.46 16.79 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 30.17 3.22 1.64 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 246.67 39.32 55.05 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% First Solar Inc 20.95 3.25 5.81 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% ON Semiconductor Corp 68.82 2.56 3.39 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% STMicroelectronics NV 39.64 1.14 1.81 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% United Microelectronics Corp 13.81 1.62 2.44 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 62.49 4.26 8.09 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Rambus Inc 45.51 7.98 15.32 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 21.41 1.70 2.50 2.48% $0.25 $0.45 7.34% Average 92.4 8.57 12.09 3.72% $39.42 $33.9 30.85%

When closely examining NVIDIA, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 43.81 is 0.47x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 36.18 , which is 4.22x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 23.25 , surpassing the industry average by 1.92x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 29.14% , which is 25.42% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.75 Billion , which is 0.98x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $41.85 Billion is 1.23x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 62.49%, which surpasses the industry average of 30.85%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, NVIDIA outperforms its peers, reflecting strong profitability. However, the low EBITDA implies lower operating cash flow generation. The high gross profit margin indicates efficient cost management, while the high revenue growth signifies strong sales performance compared to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.