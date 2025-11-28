If You Invested $100 In Advanced Drainage Systems Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.61%. Currently, Advanced Drainage Systems has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion.

Buying $100 In WMS: If an investor had bought $100 of WMS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $218.47 today based on a price of $152.38 for WMS at the time of writing.

Advanced Drainage Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

