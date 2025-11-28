November 28, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cameco 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 41.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 54.92%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCJ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,833.33 today based on a price of $88.88 for CCJ at the time of writing.

Cameco's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

