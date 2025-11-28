Comparing Amazon.com With Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.37 6.63 3.58 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 21.40 2.59 2.65 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 11.94 2.98 2.92 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 49.63 16.58 3.94 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 58.63 7.80 4.03 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% Coupang Inc 132.81 10.75 1.55 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 9.83 1.28 0.24 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% eBay Inc 18.29 7.90 3.65 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Dillard's Inc 18.25 5.12 1.60 6.55% $0.14 $0.58 -2.93% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.54 1.71 0.69 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 36.30 4.30 3.17 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% Global E Online Ltd 998 7.26 7.82 1.17% $0.02 $0.1 27.9% Macy's Inc 12.74 1.35 0.28 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 19.91 3.92 2.15 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Kohl's Corp 13.93 0.69 0.17 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 65.67 9.04 0.49 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 98.52 5.55 2.36 4.95% $6.19 $16.21 12.74%

Through an analysis of Amazon.com, we can infer the following trends:

At 32.37 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.33x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.63 which exceeds the industry average by 1.19x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.58 , which is 1.52x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% is 1.07% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 7.35x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.64x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.4% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 12.74%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Amazon.com is performing exceptionally well and outpacing its industry competitors in terms of profitability and growth potential.

